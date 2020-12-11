Connect with us

Events Promotions

Recreate Erica's Spicy Chicken Wrap to win N200,000 Worth of Shopping Vouchers from Mamador

Congratulations to Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as she wins 'The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020' in honour of her Work with Children living with Cerebral Palsy

#BNRSVP Events this December

Hennessy Artistry unveils its 2020 Cypher featuring MI, Vector, Falz & Barrylane

The Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club was a Thrill, with Performances from Bella Shmurda, Niniola & 2Face Idibia

Ultimus Holdings is taking Ambiance Fittings a Notch higher as it unveils 'The Classroom'

Meet the Hosts for the #14thHeadies, Nancy Isime & Bovi

Wizkid & Burna Boy score 2020 #MOBOAwards + Check Out Tiwa Savage & Davido's Thrilling Performance

Here's how the 'W' Initiative by Access Bank is addressing Gender-based Violence through Strategic Partnerships

Everyone Came Looking their Most for the Premiere of "Quam's Money"

Following a tweet plea from Reality TV star, Erica about her cravings for Spicy Chicken Wrap on Twitter, one of the popular food brands, Mamador hosted her to a special Cooking Masterclass on the preparation of ‘Spicy Chicken Wrap’ hosted by its Brand Ambassador, Ify of Ify’s kitchen.

Sequel to the successful outcome of the Masterclass, Mamador is inviting foodies to recreate this dish and win for themselves, Mamador gift boxes and shopping vouchers!

Watch the cooking session: https://youtu.be/WLifL9y-6y4

To participate, simply recreate the Spicy Chicken Wrap using Mamador oil and seasoning cubes in a video. Post your entry on Instagram using the hashtag #MamadorElitesDish and tag @mamadorng. Remember you must show the Mamador products in use, and you must be following the brand @mamadorng to be eligible!

For more info, please follow @mamadorng and the hashtag #MamadorElitesDish #CookWithMamador #MamadorDecember2Remember on all social media platforms.

Mamador, produced by PZ Wilmar Food, a joint venture between PZ Cussons and Wilmar International, is a premium food brand that exists to inspire tasty nutrition for everyone. Mamador products include cooking oil, seasoning cubes, and spread.

See more photos:

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

