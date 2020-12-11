Connect with us

Yemi Love returns with the Dose of Christmas Cheer we Need this Year

You are in for a Creamy Christmas with Coldstone's 'New More Love' & December Deals 🎄

“Your feedback is important to us" - 9mobile assures Customers at a Tête-à-Tête Forum in Lagos

Recreate Erica's Spicy Chicken Wrap to win N200,000 Worth of Shopping Vouchers from Mamador

Congratulations to Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as she wins 'The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020' in honour of her Work with Children living with Cerebral Palsy

Hennessy Artistry unveils its 2020 Cypher featuring MI, Vector, Falz & Barrylane

The Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club was a Thrill, with Performances from Bella Shmurda, Niniola & 2Face Idibia

Ultimus Holdings is taking Ambiance Fittings a Notch higher as it unveils 'The Classroom'

CEO, Pop Central TV - Yinka Obebe announces the Debut of his New Book ‘MOVE; Let’s go to Lagos’

itel P36 Pro emerges as Winner in the 'Best Budget Smartphone of the Year Category' at the BoICT Awards 2020

3 hours ago

Without a doubt, this year has been a challenging year for most. As it draws to an end,  Soul Singer Yemi Love (who you may have known as Ibiyemi) announces her return while spreading some much needed Christmas joy.

For her faithful fans, it has been a long wait, but Yemi Love has finally returned to the studio.

The fine vocalist, who developed a devoted fan base courtesy singles such as ‘Can You Love Me?’, and smash hits ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and ‘Ore’ has announced that fans can expect an EP in 2021.

Yemi Love, who took some time off work to start a family, shares her excitement to return to full-time music.

There have been so many changes in the time I have been away, a husband, son, even a new name. But some things never change – I never stopped creating music. I love my fans and I’m so excited to share the new sound”.

While we wait, let’s enjoy Yemi Love’s offering of the Classic Nigerian Christmas Carol‘Gbo Ohun’. May the gift of joy and happiness be yours this season. 

Yemi Love is a talented singer-songwriter with a distinctive, rich, and soulful voice loved by connoisseurs of urban soul. A unique vocal talent whose childhood exposure to diverse musical genres ranging from calypso and jazz to juju, folk, and soul, and music greats such as Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Tracy Chapman, and the legendary Stevie Wonder, is evident in her melodic delivery and vocal versatility.

Yemi Love remains a soul singer who continuously delivers music that connects with both the young and old—with an international sound that proudly represents traditional roots.

