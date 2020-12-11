Yemi Love returns with the Dose of Christmas Cheer we Need this Year

Without a doubt, this year has been a challenging year for most. As it draws to an end, Soul Singer Yemi Love (who you may have known as Ibiyemi) announces her return while spreading some much needed Christmas joy.

For her faithful fans, it has been a long wait, but Yemi Love has finally returned to the studio.

The fine vocalist, who developed a devoted fan base courtesy singles such as ‘Can You Love Me?’, and smash hits ‘Don’t Leave Me’ and ‘Ore’ has announced that fans can expect an EP in 2021.

Yemi Love, who took some time off work to start a family, shares her excitement to return to full-time music.

“There have been so many changes in the time I have been away, a husband, son, even a new name. But some things never change – I never stopped creating music. I love my fans and I’m so excited to share the new sound”.

While we wait, let’s enjoy Yemi Love’s offering of the Classic Nigerian Christmas Carol– ‘Gbo Ohun’. May the gift of joy and happiness be yours this season.

Yemi Love is a talented singer-songwriter with a distinctive, rich, and soulful voice loved by connoisseurs of urban soul. A unique vocal talent whose childhood exposure to diverse musical genres ranging from calypso and jazz to juju, folk, and soul, and music greats such as Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Tracy Chapman, and the legendary Stevie Wonder, is evident in her melodic delivery and vocal versatility.

Yemi Love remains a soul singer who continuously delivers music that connects with both the young and old—with an international sound that proudly represents traditional roots.

