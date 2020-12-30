It’s a Happy Story! Happiness & Ikenna’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Say hello to The Ugwus!

It is simply mind-blowing to know that you and the love of your life have the same last name. Well Happiness and her forever love, Ikenna not only share the same last name but a deep love for each other that can’t be stopped. After meeting at a party in July 2015, Ikenna popped the big question in 2018 and got a resounding “Yes!”. However, her father did not approve of the union.

In 2020, their love did finally emerge victoriously. And they got the approval of Happiness’ father. Now they are happily married! Today, we relish their pre-wedding photos and love story. 😍

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Happiness

My name is Happiness Ugwu and my fiance’s name is Ikenna Ugwu. Yeah, we have the same surname but aren’t related😁. I met him in July 2015 at his aunt’s burial – his cousin was my sister’s roommate. The moment I saw him I knew I was going to date him. He just finished his military training. So he wasn’t that fine then. But there was just something about him that made me like him. So we exchanged contacts, he asked me out and we started dating. But it was a long-distance relationship because he was posted to Kaduna and I stay in Enugu. We did a lot of travelling just to be with each other.

In 2018 he asked me to marry him and I said YES!!! But my Dad said NO!! His reason was that I was too young and in 200 level then. We were both heartbroken and sad cause we were so so in love. He said he will wait for me whenever my Dad gives his approval. So we continued dating. It wasn’t easy though, because we had so many issues but it didn’t tear us apart as our love is greater than any issue. So fast forward to 2020 my dad finally gave his approval and now I’m getting married to the absolute love of my life in a few weeks! 😭Love will always conquer all.

