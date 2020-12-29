Connect with us

Sandra Adanna & Samuel Ajibola's Beautiful Wedding + Love Story

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

6 hours ago

 on

 

We can’t dispute that Love makes the world go round. And so, wedding bells chiming just fills us with Joy!

Sandra Adanna and Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known as Spiff had the bells ringing over the weekend. And we’re stoked about this beautiful display of love.

Wondering how they met? Sandra had walked up to Samuel for a photo and now, they’ve gone from taking a random photo on a plane to creating lasting memories for life. The wedding ceremony was held in Lagos and it was well attended by friends, family, well-wishers and of course, many of your faves! The mystique themed photos are giving us that Disney Empire vibe and we absolutely love it!

 

How We Met
By the bride, Sandra

I was travelling with my best friend to Lagos. Then I saw him walking down the plane to his seat just adjacent to ours. I moved up to say hi and take a picture with him which he gladly agreed to before the flight. When we arrived and were waiting for our luggage, he walked across to me and we had a brief chat but didn’t exchange numbers. We found ourselves again on social media and talked sparsely over a couple of weeks. Until he finally asked for my number. The very first phone call was breathtaking and we both sort of knew we had a strong connection from that moment. We took about a year to know each other before we agreed to begin a relationship. And since then, it’s been the most amazing time of my life.

 

Credits

Bride@sandraajibola
Groom@samajibola
Photography@blawzstudios
Makeup@zantiara_lagos
Bride’s dress@vivinollywood_bridal
Groom’s Suit@bluebreed_clothings
Hairstyling@austinafahaWedding
Rings@velvet_sparkles

BellaNaija Weddings

