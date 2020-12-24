Introducing Initeme Adukeh, CEO, Xenia Lifestyle- the Indigenous Hospitality Professional

When it comes to the art of hospitality, Nigeria is not exactly at the top of the ranking list worldwide. Initeme Adukeh aims to disrupt that. Initeme Adukeh is a Hospitality Business Consultant and a Hospitality Service Connoisseur.

With over 13 years’ experience, she is a seasoned hospitality professional who has worked in Europe and Sub Saharan Africa.

Initeme holds a BSc in Business and Tourism from the University of Plymouth, which was part of the top 20 universities offering the course in the United Kingdom. She also has ad double master’s degree from both Cesar Ritz College in Switzerland and the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.

While in Europe she worked in operations within top multinational hotel establishments such as Mandarin Oriental, Hilton, Le Meridien. She also worked with W Hospitality Group as a hospitality analyst in Sub Saharan Africa. She also runs her own private practice for a number of years consulting for reputable and established brands within the industry. She is currently the MD/CEO of Xenia Lifestyle and is working towards launching a startup that will market the availability of end to end, premium service delivery that meets indigenous yet world-class standards.

“Xenia Lifestyle sees a near future where the brand is recognized as the industry standard for hospitality, wholesome relaxation offerings and healthy food and refreshment in Africa. The brand seeks to start with its first hospitality service brand, Boardroom Apartments, Lagos Nigeria, to make a popular end to end premium service delivery that is completely indigenous but world-class standard.We want to be known to organizations as a brand open to mutually beneficial partnerships, that Boardroom Apartments is the best place to take a break from work and stress. And also that an experience at Boardroom Apartments for serious events or recreation is worth repeating.”

Initeme believes that hospitality should be way more than giving someone a place to sleep. It should be a form of escape from the harshness of the world. She believes in creating an “out of home” experience of a lifetime. She is passionate about the hospitality industry but she knows her love for the industry goes way back.

“Honestly I can’t tell you why but I can definitely say it was love at the first lecture. I was studying Law for my first degree and stumbled into a business and tourism class and that was it !! I was hooked and I haven’t looked back. 3 degrees and 13 years experience later.”

She was part of the team that created the pipeline studies for hotels in Sub Saharan Africa. She also delivered the feasibility study that has birthed several existing hotels in the Nigerian market.

“The global pandemic has given Nigerian hospitality the opportunity to grow and develop what we already have. I have been preaching local indigenous travels for a few years and I think we have the opportunity to finally develop it. We have seen a development in infrastructure and other amenities however we would have to work on the security of the state to fully harness the full potential”

Initeme also holds skills in leadership, interpersonal relationships, office administration, communication, and business operations. She is experienced in the service department of the banking industry, promoting her passion for customer satisfaction.

“I would love to create the ‘abroad hospitality feeling’ here in Nigeria and eventually, Africa. I believe that building a reputable hospitality management and consultancy, which delivers world-class standards would be a dream to me. I would love to have a holistic approach to this delivery; from product to service and beyond. I want a generational product that would stand the test of time while constantly delivering top-notch service.”

She is the committee head for mentorship and counseling, Women in Hospitality Nigeria. She also has several mentees in the university as well as Young Professionals.

She is also the director of a woman-focused initiative, The Women International (TWI), which aims to improve the lives of women through self-love, reflection, and development.

When she’s not working, Initeme loves exploring new cultures and food. She is a lover of children and volunteers at the local orphanage. She also loves to read and has a special liking for old books.

