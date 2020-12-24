MOLPED launches their Super Value Pack Sanitary Pad for the Girl Tribe – It’s One for All.

Connect with us

3 hours ago

MOLPED Sanitary Pad, a product from the award-winning makers of MOLFIX baby diapers, Hayat Kimya Nigeria adds a new SKU to their portfolio – The MOLPED Super Value Pack. The launch of the Super Value Pack comes at a period when the value is at the top of everyone’s consciousness.  The MOLPED Super Value Pack has been specially designed to meet the needs of women by providing a comfortable and cost-effective plan for you, your bestie, and your girl tribe. 

The MOLPED Super Value Pack will come in four SKU’s; Ultra-soft long & extra-long and the maxi thick long & extra long with 32 & 28 pieces in long & extra long respectively. “At Hayat Kimya, we are always thinking of how our products can help make day to day life a little simpler and the MOLPED Super Value Pack addresses one of our key brand ethos which is value for value. MOLPED is all about friendship and sharing. Mo ‘Ladies asked for more sanitary pads in the pack to last a full period cycle and still have enough to share within their circle or with someone they came across that needed one. They spoke and we listened. The Super Value Pack is one for all and that to me is value.”Roseline, Marketing Manager

The squad just got bigger and there is nothing more interesting has sharing the new MOLPED Super value pack. Truly one for all – Dolapo, BM 

The new MOLPED Super Value Pack offers up to 100% leak protection and non-irritation because of its unique cotton-soft and nylon-free features. This plays a significant role in improving and maintaining the wellbeing and reproductive health of women, to boost their confidence and relationship with friends.

This is one amazing sanitary pad you ought to try and share with your bestie and girl tribe this season! It’s the season of giving. Ladies, this is a great opportunity to give yourself, your bestie, or your girl tribe the new MOLPED Super Value Pack. Spread the word about this new goodness in town!

