Connect with us

Promotions

The new Globacom TV Commercial aptly captures the Essence of Yuletide

Promotions

MOLPED launches their Super Value Pack Sanitary Pad for the Girl Tribe - It's One for All.

Promotions

Introducing Initeme Adukeh, CEO, Xenia Lifestyle- the Indigenous Hospitality Professional

Promotions

Be part of the 30 lucky People to win a free Unit of the Oraimo 2baba Edition Freepods 2

Promotions

Live Music, Amazing Markets & Family Entertainment - This and More is what the Dubai Shopping Festival is About

Promotions

This Season, Lancôme spreads Love with Erica at the La Vie Est Belle Intensement Podium

Promotions

Get up to 1.5Million Naira Free Services in the Geely Pre-Sales Offer

Promotions

Here are 7 Ways to pass the Sweetest Messages to your Loved Ones on your Moët Champagne Bottle

Promotions

African Movie Channel (AMC) launches the World's First HD Nollywood Channel

Promotions

Helen Paul & Frank Donga are Co-Hosting the New Farm&Fortune TV Show

Promotions

The new Globacom TV Commercial aptly captures the Essence of Yuletide

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

 

It is a no brainer that Globacom is one of the numero uno when it comes to the production of iconic television commercials that speak aptly and pointedly to momentous occasions.

Whatever the global event, Glo will capture the essence in its unique style. One can safely aver that not many companies match Globacom in television commercial (TVC) production qualitatively and quantitatively.

Each TVC released by the telco is a classic and the current one recently unveiled to commemorate the 2020 Christmas is no exception.

Leveraging the legendary tap dance made popular by black Americans and complemented by inimitable Boney M‘s classic song “Feliz Navidad” one of the songs in the “Holiday” album released in 1981, Glo felicitated with Nigerians in this season of cheer, gaiety, and jollity.

The TVC called “Christmas Dream” opens with a lonely boy, forlorn and tired removing his cap and later tap dancing alone to the instrumentals of the viral song highly sought after at Christmas.

Through the instrumentality of the Glo Cafe, the boy, now in his elements, bubbly with the Christmas spirit is transported into a dancing hall filled with dancers of all ages, male and female, tap dancing away with eclectic dance steps.

Some break danced, cat wheeled, and jigged while tapping in an exquisitely choreographed movement and contortion of bodies as they belted the chorus “I want to wish you a Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart!”

The TVC then morphs to the satiated boy now chuckling after having his wishes fulfilled by the Grandmasters of data. He receives a season’s greetings note from a shooting star in the form of a recharge card that dropped into his hand.

Feeling on top of the world while standing atop the stage, the pay-off line comes powerfully expressed in a sentence statement “May all your dreams come true this Christmas!”

This inspirational commercial magically and vivaciously conveys Glo’s corporate message in a most impactful manner. It is a harmonious blend of Globacom’s unique style of communicating values and messages with stature and class.

It is also a pointer to the fecundity of the grandmaster’s creative spirit minting the plot of the commercial.

Indeed, Globacom is wishing all its stakeholders “Berekete” joy in the Yuletide and fast approaching 2021.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

E.B. Ayo: Men Deserve Better Male Role Models

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”
Advertisement
css.php