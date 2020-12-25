Have a Happy Holiday as you Shop Safely following these Tips from Visa Nigeria

The season for scouring stores and websites for the best deals is upon us.

While Nigerian shoppers are busy trying to get the biggest bargain, fraudsters and scammers are also busy targeting consumers who have their guard down – especially now that more businesses have transitioned to the digital side of doing business.

Nigerians love to share gifts around this time of the year. However, there are a few things that must remain private. Criminals are on the prowl!

With this in mind, here are several simple steps consumers can take to protect themselves from fraud when making purchases during the holidays and throughout the year.

