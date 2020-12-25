Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Maiden edition of the 'Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative' honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We've got Photos

Events

Wakanow Celebrated their End of the Year Party at Wave Beach with a Star Performance from 9ice

Events

We've Got All the Deets from Moët & Chandon's Exclusive Champagne Tasting Event

Events

#BNxDubaiTourism: UltraModern Architecture & a Lively Nightlife Scene - All the Fun We Had in 3 Days

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See Full List of Ghana Movies Awards (GMA) 2020 Nominees | "Fix Us", "Citation", "Heroes of Africa" & More

Events

Fashion Icons & Enthusiasts celebrate the First-Ever Sneakers' Festival in Nigeria

Events

Wole Soyinka, Oscar Onyema graced the Launch of Nigeria’s Textile Queen, Nike Davies Okundaye's Memoir - “Bata Mi  A Dun Ko ko Ka”

Events

Global Citizen Prize Awards launches on TRACE NAIJA + Features John Legend (Host), Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffet & Temie Giwa-Tubosun

Events

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi & Temie Giwa-Tubosun to Join John Legend on Global Citizen Prize Show | Today, 9 PM

Events Inspired

Her Network is Celebrating 12 Outstanding Women in their 4th Annual 'Woman of the Year' Awards

Events

The Maiden edition of the ‘Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative’ honored the contributions of Lade Owolabi to the Society & We’ve got Photos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Friday, December 18th, the Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative, launched her maiden edition, under the parent company Life Card Investment, a leading real estate establishment of global impact.

Nigerian For Nigeria Initiative is geared towards uplifting young Nigerians, who dared to return home to Nigeria, after being away for diverse purposes such as academics, business endeavors, etc.

This initiative affirms the support of one Nigeria to another, one hope and one love. The initiative gave a car gift to a highly driven and vibrant returnee, Lade Owolabi who has already marked her place in the sand of time and Nigerian history as a patriotic citizen, who is worthy of celebrating.

She has given back to Nigeria via charitable outreaches and groundbreaking philanthropy, and for all these and more we appreciate her.
As the curtains close in 2020 and we usher in 2021, what do you think the criteria for winning should be?

In attendance were: Grace Ofure (MD/CEO), Joseph Yobo (Brand Ambassador), Loria Nnam (Visionary PR and Media Consult), Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tim Adeleye, Derin ‘Caise’ Phillips, and the celebrant Lade Owolabi.

Click here to register for a mentorship Program by the MD of Life Card the parent company, and stand a chance to walk their corridors of benevolence.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

A Very Merry Christmas to BellaNaijarians! We Wish You Good Tidings & Lots of Love

E.B. Ayo: Men Deserve Better Male Role Models

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it
Advertisement
css.php