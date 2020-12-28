Big Win for Kenneth Omoruyi as He Becomes an Honouree for CPA Practice Advisor’s “40 Under 40”

Connect with us

Career

Kenneth Omoruyi, Managing Partner at CKO CPAs and Advisors has been announced as one of the honorees for the 2020 CPA Practice Advisor‘s “40 Under 40” program.

“The 40 Under 40 Awards spotlight the top practising public accountants, educators and thought leaders who are leading their profession by visibly and incrementally changing the accounting profession through their exemplary leadership, their innovative thinking, their collaborative efforts to provide unity to the profession across the generations, and their community outreach which extends the visibility of the profession outside the workplace”, the website reads.

Here are some facts about his career:

  • Kenneth earned a Master’s degree in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California, Leventhal School of Accounting.
  • He worked for Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil field services company within their North America corporate accounting and tax division.
  • He won numerous “Be Outstanding” awards in Schlumberger for implementing and championing both Process improvement initiatives and Leadership development activities and was a featured speaker for Schlumberger’s SLB sessions (TedTalk styled).
  • He was part of the 2018 AICPA Leadership Academy and currently sit on the Board of Directors for the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
  • He has been featured in the Journal of Accountancy and an invited speaker at the AICPA 23rd Accounting Scholars Leadership Workshop.

On what he’s doing to make a difference in the profession, his community, the world?

Outside of my firm, I enjoy teaching the next generation of accountants. I fell into academics. I had the opportunity to teach an accounting class at a local community college and I realized I loved my interactions with all levels of learners. Mentorship has been a natural extension of my love of teaching. As a minority in the accounting field, I hope I inspire other minorities to pursue accounting, specifically becoming a Certified Public Accountant. By helping all future accountants develop, I, by extension impact the financial health of local, national, and international homes and businesses.

His Favorite books/websites/podcasts/speakers:

Favorite book: Bible, Favorite websites: CPA.com, AICPA.org, Favorite Speakers: Barry Melancon

Congratulations Kenneth!

