We Met Through My Boss! Kim & Slyvain’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

It’s beautiful to see two people from different worlds and culture come together as one because of love.

Kim and Sylvain‘s love reminds us that we all need those friends who connect us to a lifetime of happiness. Kim met Sylvain through her boss who was a mutual friend and the rest, is a love story! 😍. Their love story is proof that you can definitely meet bae through your boss.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Kim

I met Sylvain through my boss at work who was a mutual friend. He asked me on a date and I obliged. We went on a snooker date (which I won of course 😂). We noticed we shared similar life principles & love for travel and adventures. These 2 years and 7 months of being with Sylvain have been nothing but bliss, now it is time to begin our forever journey and I am super excited❤️.

