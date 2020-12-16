Started from FaceBook, Now We Are Here! Yemisi & Babatunde’s #BNBling + Love Story

Yemisi and Babatunde‘s #BNBling moment is just so beautiful to see. This love story started in the DMs on Facebook and now here they are. Babatunde planned a pleasant surprise proposal for the woman of his dreams and she said yes!

Before we see all the photos from their proposal, let’s find out how it all started.

It all happened so fast when I met this wonderful and amazing man “Babatunde” on Facebook last year. Our chats on Facebook was momentary but his vibes were catchy. He said he wanted to be friends but I found a forever partner in him, one whom I’ll always adore. Our first date turned out to be a funny but memorable one, we both showed our true colours instantly without holding back, “no time to dey form”.

A year after, Babatunde put together the most beautiful proposal for her with the help of True Love Lane.

The vibes were crazy and we both loved it. Ever since then, he’s been the most loving, caring, adorable, wonderful and cutest man I’ve ever known, yes my man is “too cute ” LOL. I found in him everything I’ve always desired in a man and I’ve never for once regretted meeting him. I said YES to my man and I am ecstatic. Love is the sweetest thing with the right partner… and I so much love you my forever man, Babatunde. Countdown to Mrs O!!

Our Proposal Story

By the groom-to-be, Babatunde

I have only heard of stories where men marry their best friends and I have always wished for the same experience. I am super excited that who God gave me doesn’t even come close to the best friend I imagined. I met Oluwayemisi on Facebook last year 😂😂( Facebook, I know right?. We didn’t even have any mutual friends). She shared a story of her fashion work and I loved it and decided to compliment her for it. And I told her I wanted to be her friend which she accepted respectfully.

One thing I loved about her was her replies to my texts; even though she was busy, she had time to respond to me. From there, she gave me her WhatsApp number and then our first date. I have never met someone so playful all my life on a first date. My madam was using phrases like “alaye, gbe soul e”, “Ogbeni gboju!” (Street slangs) that day. I have never felt at ease at anything like that all my life. I have never had any long-lasting fights with my girl because it always ends with one playful slang or the other. There is nothing better than marrying your friend. It makes it so much better. I love you so much Oluwayemisi, Stargirl Mayana!🙌🏿🙌🏿. Countdown to Mrs O! ❤️

Credits

Planning and decor: @truelovelane

Ring: @sainttracys