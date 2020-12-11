Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th Year Anniversary and it was Simply Memorable

If there is one word to best describe the night of December 4th, 2020, the word would be magical.

Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors, and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.

It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.

The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry Greats like Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch, and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.

A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top-performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7 Realtors – Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun – were recognized for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest-selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.

Brand new SUVs, all-expense-paid trips, and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.

While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Landwey Investment Ltd. offers you simplified, rewarding, and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation, and integrity that always put our customers first

Landwey properties currently selling include The Milton, Urban Prime 3 & 4 Estates.

Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.

