Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th Year Anniversary and it was Simply Memorable

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria introduces its New Energy Drink Variant, Lucozade Cola

Up to 1.5Million Naira can be Yours in the Geely Emgrand 7 Pre-Sales Offer

You are in for a Creamy Christmas with Coldstone's 'New More Love' & December Deals 🎄

“Your feedback is important to us" - 9mobile assures Customers at a Tête-à-Tête Forum in Lagos

Recreate Erica's Spicy Chicken Wrap to win N200,000 Worth of Shopping Vouchers from Mamador

Yemi Love returns with the Dose of Christmas Cheer we Need this Year

Congratulations to Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as she wins 'The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020' in honour of her Work with Children living with Cerebral Palsy

Hennessy Artistry unveils its 2020 Cypher featuring MI, Vector, Falz & Barrylane

The Grand Opening of Skyfall Oceanfront Club was a Thrill, with Performances from Bella Shmurda, Niniola & 2Face Idibia

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

If there is one word to best describe the night of December 4th, 2020, the word would be magical.

Landwey Investment Limited commemorated its 4th year anniversary last Friday, bringing its clients, realtors, and employees together for “A Night with the Stars”.

It was indeed a memorable night with the stars as guests were serenaded by the sweet sounds from top musical talents, Precious Emmanuel and Banke Music.

The memorable night kicked off with keynote speeches from industry Greats like Mitchell Elegbe, Managing Director, Interswitch, and Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO, House of Tara International who also doubles as the Chair, Landwey Advisory Board.

A night of glitz and glam gradually graduated to a night of recognition and accolades as top-performing realtors and clients were awarded for their outstanding performances in a year some would tag as the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7 Realtors – Funke Kehinde, Confidence Achodo, Bayode Olusegun, Munachi Arinze, Olaide Okubena, Yetunde Salami, Babajide Olusegun – were recognized for their doggedness and top producing performance over the course of the year, with Madam Funke Kehinde emerging the highest-selling realtor of the year, walking away with a Landwey state-of-the-art Lavadia 2-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Urban Prime Estate.

Brand new SUVs, all-expense-paid trips, and other awards were handed to other top producing realtors.

While presenting the awards, the Managing Director, Landwey Investment Limited, Wale Ayilara, in his speech graciously commended the tenacity of the stakeholders in surpassing and almost tripling the sales target for the year, despite the unpredictable nature of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Landwey Investment Ltd. offers you simplified, rewarding, and secure real estate investment, through excellent practices, innovation, and integrity that always put our customers first

Landwey properties currently selling include The Milton, Urban Prime 3 & 4 Estates.

Visit www.landwey.ng for more offerings.

Sponsored Content

                                                 

