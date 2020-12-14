Connect with us

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Here are Gina Ehikodi Ojo of GeenaFoodiesandSpice's Tips for Business Growth & Self Development

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Do you run a small business?

Are you worried about expansion and how to take it to the level?

Gina Ehikodi Ojo of @geenafoodiesandspice has 5 Vital tips that will help you grow your business and equally, build you up  as an entrepreneur.

Her Tips are:

  1. Have Faith: Business has its gloomy days and it won’t always be smooth. Gina says that one days as this, Your faith will keep you going.
  2. Be your Hype Man: Recognize your hardwork and sometimes, make it a habit to pat yourself at the back
  3. Be Innovative: Be ready to try new things out. Do your research and be open to ask others about their strategies
  4. Be Spontaneous: Don’t be robotic; be ready to think on the spot
  5. Be Happy Always

Tick off on the mentioned tips and you are good to go Boss!

Watch video Here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

