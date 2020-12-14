Promotions
#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Here are Gina Ehikodi Ojo of GeenaFoodiesandSpice’s Tips for Business Growth & Self Development
Do you run a small business?
Are you worried about expansion and how to take it to the level?
Gina Ehikodi Ojo of @geenafoodiesandspice has 5 Vital tips that will help you grow your business and equally, build you up as an entrepreneur.
Her Tips are:
- Have Faith: Business has its gloomy days and it won’t always be smooth. Gina says that one days as this, Your faith will keep you going.
- Be your Hype Man: Recognize your hardwork and sometimes, make it a habit to pat yourself at the back
- Be Innovative: Be ready to try new things out. Do your research and be open to ask others about their strategies
- Be Spontaneous: Don’t be robotic; be ready to think on the spot
- Be Happy Always
Tick off on the mentioned tips and you are good to go Boss!
Watch video Here
View this post on Instagram