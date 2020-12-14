FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory – Here are Gina Ehikodi Ojo of GeenaFoodiesandSpice’s Tips for Business Growth & Self Development



Do you run a small business?

Are you worried about expansion and how to take it to the level?

Gina Ehikodi Ojo of @geenafoodiesandspice has 5 Vital tips that will help you grow your business and equally, build you up as an entrepreneur.

Her Tips are:

Have Faith: Business has its gloomy days and it won’t always be smooth. Gina says that one days as this, Your faith will keep you going. Be your Hype Man: Recognize your hardwork and sometimes, make it a habit to pat yourself at the back Be Innovative: Be ready to try new things out. Do your research and be open to ask others about their strategies Be Spontaneous: Don’t be robotic; be ready to think on the spot Be Happy Always

Tick off on the mentioned tips and you are good to go Boss!

Watch video Here