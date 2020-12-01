Scoop
The Okojies Are Giving Us The Cutest Matching Family Moments
How can you not love them!
Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie are one of the cutest couples, and we just can’t get enough of their “family of four” moments.
The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl back in May. Click here if you missed it, they have now shared some photos from the Divine-Mercy’s dedication and you’ve got to see them!
The Okojies pull off matching looks we can’t get enough of. From Mercy and Prince Odi in their coordinating red outfit to their kids’ cute outfit, we simply can’t get enough of them slaying as a unit.
Take a scroll through the cutest style moment with the Okojie.
Photo Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie
Jennifer
December 1, 2020 at 12:34 pm
A proper family unit in the society, is what determines to a large extent, how the world turns out to either be a habitable place, or one full of terror. Singles, the right marital partner is everything from God only.