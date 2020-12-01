Connect with us

The Okojies Are Giving Us The Cutest Matching Family Moments 

Boss, Remarkable Mother, Phenomenal Actor! Shaffy Bello is All of These in TW Magazine's Latest Issue

Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen

"You make me giddy Adejare" - Simi's Beautiful Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam

TBoss is Celebrating Two Years of Conceiving Her Daughter Starr

L.A.X is now a Landlord!

Wizkid is a Soul Train Award 2020 Winner!

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

She Said YES! Adebola Williams is Engaged to Kenny Daniel ❤️

"This is a habit that HAS TO STOP" - Khafi has a Message for Womb Watchers

BellaNaija.com

How can you not love them!

Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie are one of the cutest couples, and we just can’t get enough of their “family of four” moments.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl back in May. Click here if you missed it, they have now shared some photos from the Divine-Mercy’s dedication and you’ve got to see them!

The Okojies pull off matching looks we can’t get enough of. From Mercy and Prince Odi in their coordinating red outfit to their kids’ cute outfit, we simply can’t get enough of them slaying as a unit.

Take a scroll through the cutest style moment with the Okojie.

Photo Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Jennifer

    December 1, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    A proper family unit in the society, is what determines to a large extent, how the world turns out to either be a habitable place, or one full of terror. Singles, the right marital partner is everything from God only.

