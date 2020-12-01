The Okojies Are Giving Us The Cutest Matching Family Moments 

How can you not love them!

Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie are one of the cutest couples, and we just can’t get enough of their “family of four” moments.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl back in May. Click here if you missed it, they have now shared some photos from the Divine-Mercy’s dedication and you’ve got to see them!

The Okojies pull off matching looks we can’t get enough of. From Mercy and Prince Odi in their coordinating red outfit to their kids’ cute outfit, we simply can’t get enough of them slaying as a unit.

Take a scroll through the cutest style moment with the Okojie.

Photo Credit: mercyjohnsonokojie