Linda Ikeji is Living the Life of her Dreams! Check Out Her New Whip

Boity's debut EP "4436" is Coming

The Okojies Are Giving Us The Cutest Matching Family Moments 

Boss, Remarkable Mother, Phenomenal Actor! Shaffy Bello is All of These in TW Magazine's Latest Issue

Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen

"You make me giddy Adejare" - Simi's Beautiful Note to her Baby Girl Will Make You Beam

TBoss is Celebrating Two Years of Conceiving Her Daughter Starr

L.A.X is now a Landlord!

Wizkid is a Soul Train Award 2020 Winner!

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Linda Ikeji just gifted herself her dream car!

She shared photos of her newly acquired 2020 Range Rover Autobiography and she wrote,

My baby is finally here! 💃💃💃. 2020 Range Rover Autobiography (Long Wheel Base). Gift from me to me! Whoop whoop! Lol. And inside of the vehicle is absolutely stunning! 🤩🤩. (Swipe to see). So chuffed!

Thank you God for making me win on my own terms. #womanlikelinda 💪💪#blessed#sograteful
And thanks to @centurionautosng for going above and beyond to find me my dream car.
Hmmm, thinking my Bentley Mulsanne needs an upgrade? We’ll see! 😜😉 Hehe #lifeisgood#Godisgreat

Living the life of my dreams… on my own terms! #RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne. #womanlikelinda. 💪.Selfmade. Strong. Independent. But I’m still looking for husband sha…😂😂😂😂😂

Photo Credit: @officiallindaikeji

BellaNaija.com

