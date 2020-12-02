Linda Ikeji is Living the Life of her Dreams! Check Out Her New Whip

Linda Ikeji just gifted herself her dream car!

She shared photos of her newly acquired 2020 Range Rover Autobiography and she wrote,

My baby is finally here! 💃💃💃. 2020 Range Rover Autobiography (Long Wheel Base). Gift from me to me! Whoop whoop! Lol. And inside of the vehicle is absolutely stunning! 🤩🤩. (Swipe to see). So chuffed!

Thank you God for making me win on my own terms. #womanlikelinda 💪💪#blessed#sograteful

And thanks to @centurionautosng for going above and beyond to find me my dream car.

Hmmm, thinking my Bentley Mulsanne needs an upgrade? We’ll see! 😜😉 Hehe #lifeisgood#Godisgreat

Living the life of my dreams… on my own terms! #RR2020 #BentleyMulsanne. #womanlikelinda. 💪.Selfmade. Strong. Independent. But I’m still looking for husband sha…😂😂😂😂😂