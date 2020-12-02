Connect with us

Music Scoop

Boity's debut EP "4436" is Coming

Music

New Music: Jhybo feat. Pasuma - Omo Ele

Music

New Music + Video: Ice Prince - Bicycle Boy (Freestyle)

Music

New Video: Chioma Jesus - Bulldozer

Music

New Music: Zoro feat. Phyno, Mr Eazi, Chike & Umu Obiligbo - Ayo'm

Music

Listen to Made & Femi Kuti's New Singles "Your Enemy" & "Pà Pá Pà" Right Here!

Music

New Music: DJ Consequence feat. Barry Jhay, Frescool & Jason - Jo (Dance)

Music

New Video: Umu Obiligbo feat. Zoro - Oga Police

Music

New Video: Tekno - Enjoy

Music

New Video: Olamide feat. Bad Boy Timz - Loading

Music

Boity’s debut EP “4436” is Coming

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African television personality, rapper and actress, Boity Thulo is getting ready to drop her debut EP tagged “4436“, named after her grandmother’s house in Potchefstroom, where she was raised. The EP follows a series of hits since making her rap debut two years ago with the “Wuz Dat” track featuring Nasty C.

It features a host of multi-talented stars such as Riky Rick, Yanga Chief, Maggz, Ginger Trill and Maglera Doe Boy, with production credit by PH Raw, The Gobbla, Crumz, and Ganja Beatz.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote:

IT’S FINALLY READY!!!! 😍💃🏾✨❤️ Fam, I’m so excited to announce that my debut project titled #4436 is dropping this Friday, the 4th of December! The timing could not be more perfect! 😍🕯🙏🏾 I’m so proud of this body of work and I’m very excited for you all to hear it! Thank you so much to an incredible team for making this stunning artwork possible!

Check out the tracklist:

Photo Credit: boity

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Citation is the Best of Kunle Afolayan’s Recent Films

Tari Taylaur: 3 Possibilities 2020 Opened Up for Nigerians

#BN2020Epilogues: Heartbreak, International Recognition & the #EndSARS Protests, Victoria Saw It All in 2020

Lee Ada’Eze: What Bisa Kdei’s “Grandpa Me Nie” feature on “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” Means to Me

Your Better Self with Akanna: Let’s Stay Anchored on Things that Never Change
Advertisement
css.php