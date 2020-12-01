Boss, Remarkable Mother, Phenomenal Actor! Shaffy Bello is All of These in TW Magazine’s Latest Issue

It’s the season to be jolly and Today’s Women Magazine is bringing us more than enough reason to be jolly with their December issue. In the spirit of the holidays, TW Magazine’s November/December 2020 issue features the Bold, Beautiful, Daring Shaffy Bello as the cover star.

She had a chat with TW Magazine on her divorce, the many workings that make her who she is today, while also giving a glimpse into the beautiful symbiotic relationship she has with her kids. It’s a tell-all that tells you exactly who Shaffy Bello is – an eagle whose wings are still spreading.

TW Magazine describes her as a “phenomenal actress whose on-screen persona is as distinctive as her real-life character; a remarkable mother who has raised 2 independent & conscious young adults; a daughter who you will find uniquely values the essence of parenting & family; and so much more”.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On taking the ‘Big Leap’ and moving to Nigeria permanently

Years before I came back to Nigeria, I remember my Pastor sitting beside my husband and telling him ‘you need to let her go to Nigeria’. Life just happened. My wings became too large. I had to fly. It was actually my (now) ex-husband that bought my ticket and I came to Nigeria for about a year. It was very rough.

On being 50

To me, 50 means confidence and being able to say no, being grounded. It is knowing what I want and what I don’t want and being able to stay away from what I don’t want without apologies. I am super happy and comfortable. I don’t regret anything I have done so far. It has brought me here. The journey has been great. I am confident to say God’s grace is upon me that anything I touch is not mediocre.

Credits

Photography: Sanusi Studio (@sanusistudioslg)

Makeup: Busola Omoregha (@bregha)

Outfit: Imad Eduso (@imadEduso_)