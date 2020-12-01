Connect with us

Boss, Remarkable Mother, Phenomenal Actor! Shaffy Bello is All of These in TW Magazine's Latest Issue

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Yemi Alade... Meet the Cast of "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

The Trailer for Netflix's South African Romcom “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding” Will Leave You Stunned

Lee Ada'Eze: What Bisa Kdei's "Grandpa Me Nie" feature on "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" Means to Me

Nancy Isime, Mawuli Gavor, Toyin Abraham Spotted at the Premiere of Kayode Kasum's "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Binge Watch All 13 Episodes of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series “Sisi”

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

Laju Iren’s Short Film “Nigerian Son” is so Timely | Watch

It’s the season to be jolly and Today’s Women Magazine is bringing us more than enough reason to be jolly with their December issue. In the spirit of the holidays, TW Magazine’s November/December 2020 issue features the Bold, Beautiful, Daring Shaffy Bello as the cover star.

She had a chat with TW Magazine on her divorce, the many workings that make her who she is today, while also giving a glimpse into the beautiful symbiotic relationship she has with her kids. It’s a tell-all that tells you exactly who Shaffy Bello is – an eagle whose wings are still spreading.

TW Magazine describes her as a “phenomenal actress whose on-screen persona is as distinctive as her real-life character; a remarkable mother who has raised 2 independent & conscious young adults; a daughter who you will find uniquely values the essence of parenting & family; and so much more”.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On taking the ‘Big Leap’ and moving to Nigeria permanently

Years before I came back to Nigeria, I remember my Pastor sitting beside my husband and telling him ‘you need to let her go to Nigeria’. Life just happened. My wings became too large. I had to fly. It was actually my (now) ex-husband that bought my ticket and I came to Nigeria for about a year. It was very rough.

On being 50

To me, 50 means confidence and being able to say no, being grounded. It is knowing what I want and what I don’t want and being able to stay away from what I don’t want without apologies. I am super happy and comfortable. I don’t regret anything I have done so far. It has brought me here. The journey has been great. I am confident to say God’s grace is upon me that anything I touch is not mediocre.

Visit www.twmagazine.net for the full feature.

Credits
Photography: Sanusi Studio (@sanusistudioslg)
Makeup: Busola Omoregha (@bregha)
Outfit: Imad Eduso (@imadEduso_)

