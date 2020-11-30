Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Two weeks of activities (click here if you missed it), leading to the crowning of the 2020 Nigerian Queen has come to a thrilling end with Miss Akwa Ibom, Chikaodili Nna-Udosen announced as WINNER.

Ugoaru Onuoha emerged the First Runner-up, while Mercy Babjide emerged Second Runner-up.

We did a little digging and here is what we found out about the woman who currently wears the coveted crown.

  • This isn’t her first pageantry or her first crown. She had contested for 5 different pageantries and She’s MBGN 2015 Miss ECOWAS.
  • She’s a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she studied Economics.
  • She’s a licensed cabin crew and an entrepreneur.
  • She’s an environmentalist and has always been a crusader of how we can combat the effects of climate change.

  • She has an identical twin sister, Chinelo Nna-Udosen.

Check out the photos from her coronation:

Photo Credit: odili_nna

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

