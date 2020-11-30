Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen

Two weeks of activities (click here if you missed it), leading to the crowning of the 2020 Nigerian Queen has come to a thrilling end with Miss Akwa Ibom, Chikaodili Nna-Udosen announced as WINNER.

Ugoaru Onuoha emerged the First Runner-up, while Mercy Babjide emerged Second Runner-up.

We did a little digging and here is what we found out about the woman who currently wears the coveted crown.

This isn’t her first pageantry or her first crown. She had contested for 5 different pageantries and She’s MBGN 2015 Miss ECOWAS.

She’s a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she studied Economics.

She’s a licensed cabin crew and an entrepreneur.

She’s an environmentalist and has always been a crusader of how we can combat the effects of climate change.

She has an identical twin sister, Chinelo Nna-Udosen.

Check out the photos from her coronation:

Photo Credit: odili_nna