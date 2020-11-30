Beauty
Meet the Queen! 5 Things We Know About Nigerian Queen 2020 Winner Chikaodili Nna-Udosen
Two weeks of activities (click here if you missed it), leading to the crowning of the 2020 Nigerian Queen has come to a thrilling end with Miss Akwa Ibom, Chikaodili Nna-Udosen announced as WINNER.
Ugoaru Onuoha emerged the First Runner-up, while Mercy Babjide emerged Second Runner-up.
We did a little digging and here is what we found out about the woman who currently wears the coveted crown.
- This isn’t her first pageantry or her first crown. She had contested for 5 different pageantries and She’s MBGN 2015 Miss ECOWAS.
- She’s a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where she studied Economics.
- She’s a licensed cabin crew and an entrepreneur.
- She’s an environmentalist and has always been a crusader of how we can combat the effects of climate change.
- She has an identical twin sister, Chinelo Nna-Udosen.
Check out the photos from her coronation:
Photo Credit: odili_nna