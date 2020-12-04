New Music: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin – Lento

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi and Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin continue their cross-continental connection on the smooth and infectious “Lento”. The track is the third collaboration between the pair, and the first to see release as a single.

Giants in their respective spheres, Mr Eazi and J Balvin bridge their musical worlds on an undulating beat from Nigerian producer Killertunes, trading lyrics in Spanish, English, and Yoruba, with a hat tip to Elvis Crespo’s merengue classic “Suavemente”. The pair previously collaborated on “Como Un Bebé” from J Balvin’s 2019 album “Oasis” with Bad Bunny, and “Arcoíris” from J Balvin’s “Colores“, which recently won the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album.

“Since we connected in 2018, J Balvin and I have been like brothers,” Mr Eazi says of the relationship, which began when Balvin selected Eazi as the opening act on his 2018 North American Tour after meeting through mutual collaborator, Michael Brun. “He’s been bringing me into his world of Urbano and reggaeton, and I’ve been introducing him to mine. It’s been a cross-cultural interplay and marriage between what I feel are cousins. It’s in that spirit that we made “Lento,” one of the many records we’ve recorded together.”

Listen to the track below: