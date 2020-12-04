Connect with us

Music

New Music: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin - Lento

Music

DJ Consequence teams up with Barry Jhay, Frescool & Jason for the Visuals for "JO!!!'

Music

New Music: Niyola - Olúmorántí

Music

New Music: Falana - Teletele

Music

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Fireboy DML - Sere

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Odunsi (The Engine) - Fuji 5000

Music

New Music: Yung L - Operator

Music

New Video: Ric Hassani - I'll Give You Love, This Christmas

Music

New Music: Skales - Inumidun

Music

New EP: Di'Ja - Aphropop Vol. 1

Music

New Music: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin – Lento

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi and Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin continue their cross-continental connection on the smooth and infectious “Lento”. The track is the third collaboration between the pair, and the first to see release as a single.

Giants in their respective spheres, Mr Eazi and J Balvin bridge their musical worlds on an undulating beat from Nigerian producer Killertunes, trading lyrics in Spanish, English, and Yoruba, with a hat tip to Elvis Crespo’s merengue classic “Suavemente”. The pair previously collaborated on “Como Un Bebé” from J Balvin’s 2019 album “Oasis” with Bad Bunny, and “Arcoíris” from J Balvin’s “Colores“, which recently won the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album.

“Since we connected in 2018, J Balvin and I have been like brothers,” Mr Eazi says of the relationship, which began when Balvin selected Eazi as the opening act on his 2018 North American Tour after meeting through mutual collaborator, Michael Brun. “He’s been bringing me into his world of Urbano and reggaeton, and I’ve been introducing him to mine. It’s been a cross-cultural interplay and marriage between what I feel are cousins. It’s in that spirit that we made “Lento,” one of the many records we’ve recorded together.”

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php