Naira Marley closes the year strong with the official video for his song “Koleyewon“.

“Koleyewon”​ produced by ​Niphkeys,​ translates to ​“they can’t understand”​ in Yoruba. The track lightly highlights the current state of Nigeria and the challenges the country has faced this year; most especially the ​#ENDSars movement.

Watch the video below: