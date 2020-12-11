Watch the Trailer for Tim Godfrey’s Forthcoming Music “Battles”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Chocolate City Music partners with Rox Nation for the release of Tim Godfrey‘s forthcoming single “Battles“.

Tim Godfrey is a Nigerian gospel singer, producer, songwriter, music teacher and vocal instructor. He started music in 2004 and has since then, grown into one of the biggest gospel music stars in Africa. He is also music director and founder of a gospel group called Tim Godfrey and the Xtreme Crew.

The partnership was announced with an enthralling trailer of the single which is set to be released on December 17.

“We are excited to be working with Tim Godfrey and his team to release his new music. An important part of our mission is giving talented African acts a platform to shine and compete on a global stage, and we believe that we are well-positioned to take the music to the next level.” Chocolate City’s spokesperson said.

Watch the trailer below:

