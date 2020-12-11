Connect with us

Music

New Music: Naira Marley - Koleyewon

Music

New Music: Soundz - Cinderella

Music

New Video: B Red feat. 2Baba - Kingdom Come

Music

New Music: Chop Life Crew feat. MOJO & Tim Lyre - Hurricane

Music

New Music: Anonymous Music feat. Bad Boy Timz - Oge

Music

New Music: Orezi - Ronaldo (Nasty Girl)

Music

New Music: Kwesi Arthur feat. Joeboy - Baajo

Music

New Music: GuiltyBeatz feat. Oxlade, Kidi & DJ Vyrusky - All My Love

Music

Yonda drops Debut EP "Wild Blue" + Visuals for "I Gat Doe" featuring Davido

Music

New Video: King Promise feat. Shatta Wale - Alright

Music

New Music: Naira Marley – Koleyewon

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Naira Marley releases a new single titled “Koleyewon“, produced by Niphkeys.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?

Firecracker Toyeen: The Lessons I’ve Learned from Cooking

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food
Advertisement
css.php