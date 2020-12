Love was all they thought they needed until the games began.

Here’s the trailer for “Game On“, an original Ndani TV series scheduled to premiere on December 17, 2020.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the trailer below: