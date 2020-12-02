Connect with us

5 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko in His Interview with BBC Igbo

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins" on BN TV

It’s #Vlogmas Season! Watch Day 1 of Sisi Yemmie’s New Vlog

Mariah Carey's Elle Song Association Holiday Feature is Just As Awesome As Expected

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Dodos Uvieghara’s Epic 30th Birthday Shoot

What is it like being a New Mum? Mory Coco is Taking us Through her Journey

These Nigerian Comedians are Taking a Stand Against Rape Jokes

The Official Trailer for "Day Of Destiny (DOD)" is Full of Adventure

#BBNaija's Wathoni Has a New Talk Show | Watch Episode 1 & 2

You Have to See the Trailer for "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

5 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko in His Interview with BBC Igbo

In this interview with BBC News Igbo, Ned Nwoko tells it all. From studying law in England and starting his career to marrying Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and his entire family.

There have been several speculations surrounding the couple’s marriage, how they met each other, and why they got married.

Ned had this to say concerning how he met Regina,

Regina and I are a story that’s interesting because I didn’t know about her. I don’t watch movies, I never watch movies. I met her the first time when she came to my house with her mother and her siblings, because my place is a tourist place they came to look around and I liked her, and that was it.

Here are 5 things we learned about the couple from this interview:

  1. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko met in Delta State when the actress and her family visited Ned’s house.
  2. Ned did not know about Regina before meeting her.
  3. Their marriage is solidly based on understanding and respect.
  4. The couple got married within three weeks of meeting each other.
  5. Regina understands that Ned comes from a polygamous family and can decide to marry another wife or have more children in the future.

Watch the full interview below:

