Connect with us

Music

New Music: Minz - BDMN

Music

DJ Consequence teams up with Barry Jhay, Frescool & Jason for the Visuals for "JO!!!'

Music

New Music: Niyola - Olúmorántí

Music

New Music: Falana - Teletele

Music

New Music: DJ Spinall feat. Fireboy DML - Sere

Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Odunsi (The Engine) - Fuji 5000

Music

New Music: Yung L - Operator

Music

New Video: Ric Hassani - I'll Give You Love, This Christmas

Music

New Music: Skales - Inumidun

Music

New EP: Di'Ja - Aphropop Vol. 1

Music

New Music: Minz – BDMN

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

When you hear the intro, “Minzulode” you already know it’s a jam repeat worthy.

After his previous single “Quarantino“, Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Minz wraps up 2020 with an impressive single titled “BDMN“, produced by Orbeat.

In the smooth and feel-good track, he expresses himself as he sings to his lover, wanting her to know that she is special to him, and he would do anything for her, “For your case oh, see as I bin dodging the popo, but I no get any regret oh, na you dey give me confidence oh“.

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!
Advertisement
css.php