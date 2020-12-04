New Music: Minz – BDMN

When you hear the intro, “Minzulode” you already know it’s a jam repeat worthy.

After his previous single “Quarantino“, Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Minz wraps up 2020 with an impressive single titled “BDMN“, produced by Orbeat.

In the smooth and feel-good track, he expresses himself as he sings to his lover, wanting her to know that she is special to him, and he would do anything for her, “For your case oh, see as I bin dodging the popo, but I no get any regret oh, na you dey give me confidence oh“.

Listen to the track below: