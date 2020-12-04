New Music + Lyric Video: Rema – Peace of Mind

Mavin Records superstar Rema returns with a new single titled “Peace of Mind”, a track that tackles the harsh realities of 2020.

According to Guardian, the song addresses how the music act feels about the many tragedies that have happened in Nigeria and across the world, as well as confronting the personal battles he has faced this year.

Speaking about the song, Rema said: “I talked about how much I yearn for peace because of the thoughts and voices in my head due to what I’m facing personally and what my people are facing as well. So many bad things have happened, and I know many people can relate.”