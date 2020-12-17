Connect with us

Why do People Cheat? Join the Conversation on Episode 2 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

So Hilarious! Sophie Turner Tries Goat Yoga for Vogue

Adanna & David have had their First Baby Scan

It's a Topsy Turvy Situation on Episode 4 of "Inspector K" Season 3

Follow the Story of Coco & Jody on Episode 5 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

Christmas Decor & a Road Trip | Catch Up on Week 1 & 2 of Taje Prest's Vlogmas

A very Eventful Week! Dodos Uvieghara's 2nd Vlogmas is so Fun to Watch

You can be a Baby Girl for Life this Christmas! Find out how from Toke Makinwa on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Will she Ever make Skits Again? Mory Coco Shares Updates about Herself

Need a Quick Fix? Try Sisi Yemmie's Baked Chicken Wings & Potatoes Recipe

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with amazing episodes to close the year and roll us into the new year. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

In episode 2 of “Shade Corner” season 4, the Shady Bunch discuss adultery, why people cheat, how not to cheat and they even reveal if they have ever cheated.

Watch the episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

