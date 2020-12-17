Why do People Cheat? Join the Conversation on Episode 2 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with amazing episodes to close the year and roll us into the new year. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

In episode 2 of “Shade Corner” season 4, the Shady Bunch discuss adultery, why people cheat, how not to cheat and they even reveal if they have ever cheated.

Watch the episode below: