Now Here’s a Chinese Special Fried Rice Recipe from Sisi Jemimah

Sisi Jemimah is showing us how to make Chinese Special Fried Rice Recipe on this new vlog. She says this recipe is better than takeout.

Ingredients:

100gm diced pork

100g boneless chicken

1/2 cup cooked prawns

3 eggs

4 Cups cooked rice

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup green peas

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 cup chopped Onions

Handful chopped spring onions

3 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp sesame oil

To season the boneless chicken and diced pork, use 1 tbsp dark soy sauce.

Watch the vlog below: