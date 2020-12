Sisi Yemmie is back with another recipe, this time it’s a puff-puff recipe for 100 guests.

Ingredient

1 basket flour

4 Tablespoons Yeast

4 of 2/3 cups sugar

1/2 cup milk

2 Tablespoons salt

28ml vanilla extract

9 Cups of water or 62 oz or 14 of the 2/3 cups

Watch the vlog below: