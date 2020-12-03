Here’s your Chance to See the Making of Magic Carpet Studios’ Animated Short Film “Super Dad”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you watched Magic Carpet Studios’ new animation titled “Super Dad” and you’re wondering what the making was like, here’s your chance to see it.

“Super Dad” tells the story of a first time Dad who gets the wildest turn of events on what was meant to be just a peaceful day-off work when he wakes into a tedious task he was clearly unprepared for – Babysitting.

Missed it? Catch up here.

Watch the making below:

