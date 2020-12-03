This Episode of Toke Moments is all about Toke Makinwa’s Fun Trip to Antalya, Turkey

As she said, this baby girl life chose her!

Toke Makinwa took a trip to Antalya, Turkey and that’s what this episode of Toke Moments is all about.

Toke says,

Hey guys, 20/20 has been quite the year, last week, I took a trip to Antalya in Turkey, I had so much fun, I decided to gist you guys about my experience on the Vlog this week. I wish I did a Vlog out there in realtime, to be honest, but I was trying to take it all in. Gossssssh, it is so beautiful out there, I shared some photos on the gram already, if you’ve seen it already, you are a true lover of TM. Today, I decided to share some moments on here too. If you haven’t been to Antalya, you definitely plan to visit, I don’t know what I was expecting but it totally blew my mind. It is ideal for a Baecation, girls trip and also some alone time if you are looking for a relaxing holiday with amazing views and the sun, sea and lots of cocktails. Pls subscribe for more premium content guys, I am introducing a lot of lifestyle topics that I hope you all enjoy.