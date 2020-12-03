Connect with us

BN TV

This Episode of Toke Moments is all about Toke Makinwa's Fun Trip to Antalya, Turkey

BN TV

Hauwa Indimi Ensured her Husband Muhammad had the Best 30th Birthday Vacation

BN TV

New Cop Alert! Watch Episode 2 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML is Back with an Acoustic Rendition of His Song "Shade"

BN TV

Here's your Chance to See the Making of Magic Carpet Studios' Animated Short Film “Super Dad”

BN TV Style

Let Kiitana Show You 20 Ways to Style Your Jeans

BN TV

A Letter to Santa, a Sister for Christmas & More Fun Stuff in Adanna & David's Vlogmas

BN TV Music

She's Back! Niyola chats with Kiki Mordi about Her Journey So Far & Forthcoming Single "Olúmorántí"

BN TV

Watch Ronke Raji's Morning Routine as a Mum of Two

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

You Can Now Watch Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins" on BN TV

BN TV

This Episode of Toke Moments is all about Toke Makinwa’s Fun Trip to Antalya, Turkey

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

As she said, this baby girl life chose her!

Toke Makinwa took a trip to Antalya, Turkey and that’s what this episode of Toke Moments is all about.

Toke says,

Hey guys, 20/20 has been quite the year, last week, I took a trip to Antalya in Turkey, I had so much fun, I decided to gist you guys about my experience on the Vlog this week. I wish I did a Vlog out there in realtime, to be honest, but I was trying to take it all in. Gossssssh, it is so beautiful out there, I shared some photos on the gram already, if you’ve seen it already, you are a true lover of TM. Today, I decided to share some moments on here too. If you haven’t been to Antalya, you definitely plan to visit, I don’t know what I was expecting but it totally blew my mind. It is ideal for a Baecation, girls trip and also some alone time if you are looking for a relaxing holiday with amazing views and the sun, sea and lots of cocktails. Pls subscribe for more premium content guys, I am introducing a lot of lifestyle topics that I hope you all enjoy.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Adefolake Adekola: How to Deal with the Harmattan Season

Adaeze Akpagbula of Farmspeak Technology is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

#BN2020Epilogues: For Fumbi, 2020 is the Year We All Held Our Breaths
Advertisement
css.php