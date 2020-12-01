Your Better Self with Akanna: Let’s Stay Anchored on Things that Never Change

Change is inevitable; we must embrace it in our lives. But the more that things change, the more we must depend on those things that never change. Politics and politicians change, so do economies and economists, or viruses and virologists. They’re here today and gone tomorrow. This way today and evolved tomorrow. But faith, family, friends, and finances are fundamental to life. As long as we live, these things will never change. We must have faith in God, be connected to our families, make friends, and earn some money to be well-rounded humans who can withstand the external changes a year like this one could throw our way.