New Video: Abramsoul, Naira Marley & C Blvck – Pump Your Parry

Marlian Music presents the official video for “Pump Your Parry” by Abramsoul, Naira Marley and C Blvck, cultured by Nappy and produced by DrumPhase for the marlians home and abroad.

Lagos critical acclaim rapper ABRAMSOUL is one quarter of the defunct Lagos Island notorious rap crew Marlian Gang alongside C Blvck , on a solo run he re-energized and hit the industry differently with his street smash hit Pump Your Parry featuring C Blvck, the song caught the ears of the Marlian President Naira Marley and he blessed the track with a remix, which undoubtedly is a bigger hit. Pump your Parry is a street term that means “Feed your mind” “Eat good” “Live healthy”, particularly speaking about those trying to imitate the Marlian lifestyle without mental and physical fitness, is a No No! He is a Marlian Music affiliate whom has over the months heavily enjoyed supports from Naira Marley and other Marlian artistes.