Make Perfect Corndogs at Home with Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Food vlogger, Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has premiered a new recipe vlog on YouTube and it’s so thirst-trapping!

In this video, she’s showing you how to make perfect corndogs and enjoy them in the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – 2 1/2 cups
Brown Sugar – 1/2 cup
Corn starch – 3/4 cup
Baking powder – 1 tsp.
Salt – 1 tbsp.
Melted butter – 2 tsp.
Eggs – 2
Milk – 1 cup
Any flavor of choice

Want to try it? Watch the video below:

