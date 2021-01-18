Make Perfect Corndogs at Home with Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe

Food vlogger, Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has premiered a new recipe vlog on YouTube and it’s so thirst-trapping!

In this video, she’s showing you how to make perfect corndogs and enjoy them in the comfort of your home.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – 2 1/2 cups

Brown Sugar – 1/2 cup

Corn starch – 3/4 cup

Baking powder – 1 tsp.

Salt – 1 tbsp.

Melted butter – 2 tsp.

Eggs – 2

Milk – 1 cup

Any flavor of choice

Want to try it? Watch the video below: