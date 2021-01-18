BN TV
Make Perfect Corndogs at Home with Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Recipe
Food vlogger, Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has premiered a new recipe vlog on YouTube and it’s so thirst-trapping!
In this video, she’s showing you how to make perfect corndogs and enjoy them in the comfort of your home.
Ingredients
All-purpose flour – 2 1/2 cups
Brown Sugar – 1/2 cup
Corn starch – 3/4 cup
Baking powder – 1 tsp.
Salt – 1 tbsp.
Melted butter – 2 tsp.
Eggs – 2
Milk – 1 cup
Any flavor of choice
Want to try it? Watch the video below: