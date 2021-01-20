Connect with us

BN TV

"Bridgerton" Star Golda Rosheuvel talks Playing TV's First Black Queen on "No Filter with Naomi"

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

BN TV News

ICYMI: Watch the Farewell Address from Donald & Melania Trump + Mike Pence's Remarks to U.S. Troops

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Uzodinma is Tackling Male Chauvinism & Effect of Oro Festival on Women with Short Film "Homecoming"

BN TV Music

Laycon's Thrilling "No Stress" Cover on "Jimmy's Jump Off" is a Must Watch

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara tried Feed-In Braids for the First Time & You'll Love It!

BN TV

Catch Up on 5 Interesting Episodes of "Untold Facts" Season 5 with Kiki Mordi

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

BN TV

This Alfredo Pasta Recipe by Sisi Yemmie's Will Be Your New Favourite

BN TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu shares her Changemaking Journey & what she has Coming Next on CNN's "African Voices Changemakers" Show

BN TV

“Bridgerton” Star Golda Rosheuvel talks Playing TV’s First Black Queen on “No Filter with Naomi”

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “No Filter With Naomi“, Naomi Campbell sits down with actress Golda Rosheuvel to discuss the success of “Bridgerton” and becoming TV’s first black queen. She reveals that the series was filmed before the lockdown, from February 2019 to February 2020.

Talking about “Bridgerton”, the actress says, “Black and brown people are all over the show which I think is so joyous. So wonderful. So inspiring. I wish I’d had something like that when I was growing up, you know to inspire me. And I’m just pleased that we have it now. It was time, and as you say, I think it came at the right time as well because of the pandemic. People have been shut indoors. They’ve been deprived of escapism, so I think Bridgerton gives that escapism to a lot of people. ”

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Adefolake Adekola: The Facemask Pandemic in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php