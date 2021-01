Afrobeats singer Sustain has served out his debut album “Afrusus” and it’s everything an Afro album should be.

The 7-track album was written, performed and executive produced by Abideen Olamilekan Abdulganiyu (Sustain) and features YusufKanbai.

Producers who worked on the album include Phantom, Kashbeat and Finito.

Recording and sound engineering credits go to Kashbeat.

