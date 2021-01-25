This Spicy Coconut Curry Recipe from “The Kitchen Muse” Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

You don’t have to be a professional chef to know how to prepare a meal that’s both healthy and delicious, promise, and that’s exactly what Bukie of “The Kitchen Muse” is showing you with her spicy coconut curry recipe.

Here’s what you’ll need

1kg Chicken Thighs (cut to small pieces)

1 Can Coconut Milk

3 Tbsp Oil

2 Med Carrots

1/2 Frozen Green Beans

2 Clove Garlic (Minced)

1 Small Onion (Chopped)

2 Small Habanero (Chopped)

2 Tsp Curry Powder

1 Tsp Ginger Powder

1 Tsp Seasoning Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

Salt to taste

Watch the vlog below: