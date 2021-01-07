Music
New Video: TY Bello feat. Nosa – Into Abba (More, More)
TY Bello has served up another episode of her spontaneous worship series and this time she’s performing “Into Abba (More, More)” featuring Nosa.
She says, “This is the cry of my heart .. this is all I want .. this is everything I really want. This song is also a celebration of fellowship. We’ve come a long way Nosa. what a privilege to do this God adventure with you. You are an amazing friend to have. Thank you for keeping your hunger for more.”
Credit:
Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions
Keys by George Ade Alao
Performed by TY Bello and Nosa
Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale
Edited by Olaide Ajuwon
Watch the video below: