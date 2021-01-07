New Video: TY Bello feat. Nosa – Into Abba (More, More)

TY Bello has served up another episode of her spontaneous worship series and this time she’s performing “Into Abba (More, More)” featuring Nosa.

She says, “This is the cry of my heart .. this is all I want .. this is everything I really want. This song is also a celebration of fellowship. We’ve come a long way Nosa. what a privilege to do this God adventure with you. You are an amazing friend to have. Thank you for keeping your hunger for more.”

Credit:

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys by George Ade Alao

Performed by TY Bello and Nosa

Filmed by Adelodun Akinwale

Edited by Olaide Ajuwon

Watch the video below: