Connect with us

Music Scoop

Grammy Awards rescheduled for March 14 due to COVID-19 Surge in Los Angeles

Music

Need another dose of Burna Boy? Watch him Perform "Way Too Big" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Music Scoop

Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" makes Billboard's World Album Chart for the 2nd Time + a Teaser for "Ginger" Video

Music Scoop

5 Reasons We're Excited for Rema's Debut Album

Music

Watch Johnny Drille's First-Ever Live Performance of "Mystery Girl"

Music

New Video: Tope Alabi - Jesu Femi

Music

New Video: Judikay - Jesus Is Coming

Music

Lady Donli Performs an Acoustic Version of her Latest Song "Rockstar Parole"

Music

New Video: Fatai William - Okay Okay

BN TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Johnny Drille’s Virtual Edition of "Johnny's Room Live"

Music

Grammy Awards rescheduled for March 14 due to COVID-19 Surge in Los Angeles

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 63rd Grammy Awards show which was scheduled for January 31st and hosted by Trevor Noah has been postponed until March 14, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Variety reports.

According to Rolling Stone, Grammys organizers had planned to go without having an audience and only allow presenters and performers to be on-site during the show. Nominated acts would not be able to be there either.

The statement signed by Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions reads:

After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Lola Odele: Are Customers Always Right?

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Let’s Make Efforts to ‘See’ People

E.B Ayo: A School Should be a Safe Space for Children

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020
Advertisement
css.php