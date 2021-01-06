Music
Grammy Awards rescheduled for March 14 due to COVID-19 Surge in Los Angeles
The 63rd Grammy Awards show which was scheduled for January 31st and hosted by Trevor Noah has been postponed until March 14, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Variety reports.
According to Rolling Stone, Grammys organizers had planned to go without having an audience and only allow presenters and performers to be on-site during the show. Nominated acts would not be able to be there either.
The statement signed by Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions reads:
After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.