Grammy Awards rescheduled for March 14 due to COVID-19 Surge in Los Angeles

The 63rd Grammy Awards show which was scheduled for January 31st and hosted by Trevor Noah has been postponed until March 14, 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Variety reports.

According to Rolling Stone, Grammys organizers had planned to go without having an audience and only allow presenters and performers to be on-site during the show. Nominated acts would not be able to be there either.

The statement signed by Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and Ben Winston, Grammy Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions reads: