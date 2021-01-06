How Everyone is Reacting to Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Getting a Divorce

American reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have been on and off in the divorce scenes for some years now, and every time, they’ve worked things out to try again. In 2020, the couple had some rough times concerning their marriage, Kanye’s unsuccessful presidential bit and numerous Twitter rants.

Once again, the Wests are in the divorce scenes and this time, it seems more serious than it has ever been. Having spent eight years together and six years being married, Kim is reportedly working with a top divorce attorney’, Laura Wasser. Although Kim is yet to file for the divorce, Kanye knows it’s coming and he’s getting prepared for it, according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE also reports, according to sources, the couple who share four children together now live separately but there might still be hope for them as they “are in counselling and exploring their options. They have been working on their marriage for a long time, but no decision has been made.”

Page Six reports that the divorce is inevitable for the couple as their sources tell them that Kim hasn’t been seen with her wedding ring and Kanye spent the holidays at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, away from his family. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” a source says.

Kanye has been in the news over the years for his struggle with mental illness and Kim has supported him through it. But a source tells Page Six that Kim has “grown up a lot” and is more serious about the divorce this time.”She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kanye, on the other hand, has made several statements and tweets towards the Kardashians concerning their extravagant reality lifestyle, claiming that they were trying to force him into psychiatric treatment. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” seeming to refer to a criminal justice summit attended by Kim and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018.” Kanye tweeted in July 2020. Another source says he is “completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them.”

The couple has also not decided on how their properties will be shared, especially their all-white Calabasas, California, family home which was recently redesigned as masterminded by Kanye who described it as “an oasis of purity and light.” They spent $40 million for the house and $20 million on renovations, Page Six reports.

A source tells Page Six that Kim is “trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her because that’s where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home. She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house. They’ve both put a lot of money into renovating it.”

With the news of Kim and Kanye’s divorce hitting the internet, fans have since taken to social media to air their opinions and concerns. While some are saddened by the news, some people are not shocked at all, as it will not be the first nor second time there are trying to get a divorce. Some are concerned about the couple’s four kids, and single people giving up on love, while others seem to be anticipating a breakup album from Kanye West.

Here’s how people are reacting to the news:

Kanye & Kim might be getting a divorce but, If our parents have been married for so long, then love exists — Uncle chu (@chubiei) January 6, 2021

☹️☹️Not Kim and Kanye breaking up … I’m so sad but if they are happier that way I’m here for it . Loved them so much as a couple — Kaylah (@KaylahOniwo) January 6, 2021

I think Kim and Kanye were lucky finding themselves when they did. ♥ — The Igbo Wolf (@IgboWolf) January 6, 2021

I honestly thought Kim and Kanye were gonna be end game among the Kardashians,well I was wrong @KimKardashian @kanyewest — amogha shetty (@amogha_shetty) January 6, 2021

Honestly I just can’t wait for the Kanye heartbreak album we’ll get soon 👀 — emma ☼ (@finlaysonemmaa) January 6, 2021

We about to get the Old Kanye West back.

Filthy top tier album coming soon. 💉💉💉 — Popico Junkie (@Last_Helghan) January 6, 2021

I really hope Kim and Kanye find the strength to work things out… — 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖜𝖆 𝕹𝖌𝖈𝖔𝖇𝖔 (@andingcobo_) January 6, 2021

Kim and Kanye were so cute together I’m sad now — maddie (@maddddzzzz) January 6, 2021

Hearing that @kanyewest and @KimKardashian are breaking 💔 up hurts on a different level 😪. I wonder how this will affect his kids and his new found faith 🙏 . May God intervene — Sommy_Increase #EndSARS + #EndSWAT (@SommyIncrease) January 6, 2021

Kim was really ride or die for Kanye even when he embarrassed tf out of her she basically changed her whole life and imagine to accommodate this man 😭 — Mae West__🇮🇹 (@sindiswamsiza) January 6, 2021

saw someone say kim and kanye’s divorce is gonna involve telling north that sometimes these things just go south😭😭😭 — ᴀᴍᴀɴᴅᴀ • ʙʟᴍ (@selfctrlll) January 6, 2021

Terrible news about Kim and Kanye but uno that break up album is gonna hit differentlyyy (or be super cray) 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Sarah Delsol (@SarahDelsol) January 6, 2021

Now we'll finally find out if she made him insane or was he just that way on his own. Oh wait that Taylor Swift thing happened before they got married I think. — My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) January 6, 2021

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian