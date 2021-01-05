Connect with us

Music

Need another dose of Burna Boy? Watch him Perform "Way Too Big" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Music Scoop

Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" makes Billboard's World Album Chart for the 2nd Time + a Teaser for "Ginger" Video

Music Scoop

5 Reasons We're Excited for Rema's Debut Album

Music

Watch Johnny Drille's First-Ever Live Performance of "Mystery Girl"

Music

New Video: Tope Alabi - Jesu Femi

Music

New Video: Judikay - Jesus Is Coming

Music

Lady Donli Performs an Acoustic Version of her Latest Song "Rockstar Parole"

Music

New Video: Fatai William - Okay Okay

BN TV Music

Your Front Seat View of Johnny Drille’s Virtual Edition of "Johnny's Room Live"

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee are ENGAGED 💍

Music

Need another dose of Burna Boy? Watch him Perform “Way Too Big” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

BN TV

Published

1 min ago

 on

With the coronavirus pandemic still in town, we’re sure you’ve missed attending shows and watching your faves perform live. But as you already know, BN always has you covered.

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was the musical guest on the latest episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and as expected, he delivered a stellar performance of his hit song “Way Too Big“, off the “Twice As Tall” album.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

E.B Ayo: A School Should be a Safe Space for Children

Your Better Self with Akanna: Count Your Blessings & Learn to be Grateful

Chude Jideonwo: Why DJ Switch is the Culture Icon of 2020

Biodun Da-Silva: This Year, Keep Hope Alive

Uzezi Agboge: When Love isn’t Enough
Advertisement
css.php