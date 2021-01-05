Need another dose of Burna Boy? Watch him Perform “Way Too Big” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

With the coronavirus pandemic still in town, we’re sure you’ve missed attending shows and watching your faves perform live. But as you already know, BN always has you covered.

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was the musical guest on the latest episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and as expected, he delivered a stellar performance of his hit song “Way Too Big“, off the “Twice As Tall” album.

Enjoy!