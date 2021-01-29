Listen to Yung L’s New Sophomore Album “Yaadman Kingsize” feat. Wizkid, Seun Kuti & Shank Right Here

Confident in the strength of his work, Yung L has finally put out his much-awaited sophomore album dubbed “Yaadman Kingsize“.

The 11-track project features Wizkid, Seun Kuti, Shank, Abood Khiery, Sammany Hajo, Rashid Omar and UK’s, Tiggs Da Author.

Yung L is a unique totem in afro-fusion’s gallery. Infinitely capable of switching between the more core drumming of Afropop and the genre’s broader reggae influence, Yung L has a special place among the generation of musicians diversifying the sound of music coming out of West Africa.

“Yaadman Kingsize” is, ultimately, the transformation of Yung L’s “Mr Marley”. Without sacrificing rigour, Yung L distils reggae, rock, afro-fusion, and afrobeat for a memorable showing. On “Yaadman (Intro),” the project’s opener, he is confessional and in prime sing-rapping form as he loops in billowing horns to add a backdrop to his energetic verse. “Puna” and “Opp” are perfect examples of Yung L’s affinity for open-ended rock fusions that provide a base for his forward-thinking delivery.

“Rasta,” a collaboration with foremost afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, is similarly innovative, leaning on the call-and-response that made the genre one of the most acclaimed of its era. Within Yaadman Kingsize, the “Eve Bounce (Remix)” maintains its sweltering energy, and the candour of “Police and Thief” brings a focus to the fundamental breach of trust that triggered last year’s momentous #EndSARS protests. “Land of Light,” the stunning hymnal that closes “Yaadman Kingsize” is an indicator of the care taken to craft his sophomore album and, after the highs and lows of 2020, it is a pleasant, entertaining way to open 2021.

