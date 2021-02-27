BNMovieFeature: Watch “A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man” starring Bimbo Ademoye & Uzor Arukwe

Connect with us

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is back for a 2019 run after we kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hause movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “A Thousand Ways to Break a Cheating Man“, starring Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe, Jaiye Kuti, Titi Joseph, and Ray Adeka.

Synopsis:

They say “Men are Scum” but surely a woman can do better. A player meets his match who gets pregnant for him just to teach him a lesson but the unexpected happens.

This film was directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Titi Joseph.

Watch the film below:

