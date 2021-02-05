Connect with us

CBN Bans Cryptocurrency Exchange in Nigeria | See How Everyone is Reacting to the News

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” Collection

African China is a Landlord!

Amanda Gorman Dazzles on the Cover of TIME's "The Black Renaissance" Issue

John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List

Akinola Davies Jr's "Lizard" wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Yvonne Orji, Folake Olowofoyeku Nominated for 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The NIN-SIM Linkage Deadline has been Extended by 8 Weeks

Cuppy is Suing Isreal DMW for Defamation

From Port Harcourt to the World! Omah Lay shines on Accelerate TV's "The Cover" January Issue

The Central Bank of Nigeria on February 5, 2021, released a statement signed by the Director of Banking Supervision Bello Hassan and the Director of Payments System Management Department Musa I. Jomoh, prohibiting financial institutions in Nigeria from dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchange.

Meaning all trading of cryptocurrency in Nigeria has been banned, as all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Bank Financial Institutions and Other Financial Institutions have been directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchange within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately. The statement added that “breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions.”

Although the reason for this ban is still unknown, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their disapproval with the #WeWantOurCryptoBack as trading of cryptocurrency is a means of livelihood for many young people.

