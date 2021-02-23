New Music: Dapo Tuburna – Wickedest Wine

Connect with us

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Following the successful release of hit songs like “Nothing“, “Ajala“, “Gingo Vibes“, “Feel Free” and “See Finish” featuring DMW’s Mayorkun, Afrobeats music sensation, Dapo Tuburna has released yet another single titled “Wickedest Wine“, produced by SynX.

This new record comes just ahead of the singer’s upcoming EP titled “I Remember Everything (IRE)“.

According to Dapo Tuburna, “Wickedest Wine is a feel-good, catchy Afro Dancehall tune – it’s a song that describes amongst other qualities, the undeniable beauty in the strength of a black woman.”

Listen to the track below:

