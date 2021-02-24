Children’s Author, Dr. Olayemi Ejemai to Launch 8 Books in One Day

As part of activities to usher in and celebrate World Book Day 2021, renowned author and teacher, Dr. Olayemi Ejemai, Ph.D., is set to launch 8 children’s books and a collection of poems written by her 10-year-old daughter and poet. The event is scheduled to be held on the 27th of February at The Q, Simi Johnson Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In typical Olayemi Ejemai fashion, the titles come with a lot of pictures and illustrations that will help improve the standard of children’s literature in Nigeria and indeed West Africa. It will also help parents to teach their children life lessons. Our books simplify common issues that parents of young children face.

The book launch will feature a book reading and discussion, followed by a book signing. There will also be musical interludes; networking among parents, school owners, and corporate bodies.

Dr. Ejemai is not a new face in the children’s literary scene. She has been consistent in churning out titles that help to improve the quality of children’s literature in Nigeria and Africa at large. She is recognized for her works in promoting the love of reading among children and adults alike. In February 2018, she launched 6 books and over 9000 units have been sold so far.

“During this journey, we have engaged over 5000 children, visited more than 60 schools,” an elated Ejemai said. She believes that the release of this new collection of books will contribute immensely to the overall growth of children.

According to her: “It means that our children can see themselves in picture storybooks and this helps with self-confidence. It also means that parents can use our books to teach their children life lessons. Our books simplify common issues that parents of young children face. “

Olayemi Ejemai is a Nigerian children’s book author and the CEO of Books by EMO. A doctor of accounting, she also works as a part-time lecturer and is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Accountants, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. She marries her expertise as an accountant and her passion for children’s literature to also create some children’s books that help children improve their financial literacy. Her career experience spans several industries including Entertainment, Oil and Gas, and Public Sector.

