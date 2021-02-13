There’s so much to Enjoy with Firstmonie Wallet this Valentine

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

You’ve got Firstmonie Wallet on your phone? Did you just say ‘Yes’? Well then, count yourself lucky because your first daily recharge and data subscription between February 13 – 15 will give you the opportunity to speak more to your loved ones, or spend more time on your favorite social media channel.

In sharing the love this valentine’s season, Firstmonie Wallet – the electronic wallet initiative by FirstBank – will gift customers bonus 100% data and 50% airtime on their first recharge each day across all GSM networks… make some Noise!!!

Firstmonie Wallet is your friendly e-wallet to pay for your utility bills, buy airtime and data, transfer and receive money from any account seamlessly and conveniently, and much more. It is your wallet with many more possibilities.

If you don’t have Firstmonie Wallet on your phone then also count yourself lucky because you will be gifted the bonus airtime and data once you download the Firstmonie Wallet app, purchase airtime and data; that’s all, data and airtime are all yours. You can also sign up on Firstmonie Wallet via USSD by simply dialing *894*1#

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet using your phone,

  • Simply download the app from your store (iOS or Android)
  • Enter your mobile number and agree to terms and conditions.
  • Follow the steps to complete registration.

To sign up for Firstmonie Wallet via the USSD string,

  • Dial *894*1#
  • Choose 1 to register without BVN and input necessary information.
  • Choose 2 to register with BVN and follow the prompt.

Use your Firstmonie Wallet between February 13 – 15, and share in the love of this valentine.

Terms and conditions apply

