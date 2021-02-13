Connect with us

Promotions

Here's how You can Win up to 2.5 Million Naira in the In-Harmony Challenge Powered by Smoov Chapman

Promotions

There's so much to Enjoy with Firstmonie Wallet this Valentine

Promotions

Freedom Foundation invites you to its Session themed 'Mental Health and You: Your Journey to Wellness' - February 20th

Promotions

It's Valentine and Access Bank has the best Treats for all their Customers

Promotions

Pinkberry introduces their New Strawberry Yogurt Flavor, a Perfect Taste for Valentine

Promotions

Heartbreak has got Nothing on You with the Swatch Valentine Collection | Shop exclusively on FFStores.com

Promotions

With 50k Monthly, you can also be a Landlord with Green Park Estate

Promotions

These Tech Storage Solutions from Western Digital can be the Perfect Valentine Gift

Promotions

Visa and GIG Logistics partner to enable eCommerce delivery

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Promotions

Here’s how You can Win up to 2.5 Million Naira in the In-Harmony Challenge Powered by Smoov Chapman

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Introducing the In-Harmony Challenge…. Powered by Smoov Chapman

Get in here people… There’s amazing info that you wouldn’t wanna miss out on. Do you sing chords, minors, and harmonies? Were you killing it back then in the choir with those high notes? Or are you still killing it as we speak? Then the In-Harmony Challenge is for you!

The In-Harmony Challenge is a nationwide online singing competition, where singing groups (of at least 4 members) get to perform their unique arrangement of select Afro Pop Hits. The Challenge is set to run for 12 weeks and has 4 stages: The call-for-entry (which is currently ongoing), the knockout stage, the round of 10, and the clash of 4.

The winning group will take home a cash prize of N2,500,000, the first runner up N1,250,000, and the second runner up gets N1,000,000. There’s also a chance to record a single, complete with a music video with an award-winning artiste.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t snooze on this guys! Get your squad together, start working on those vocal cords, don’t forget to be creative and you just might be on your way to superstardom!

Here’s how to participate.

  1. Your group will be required to perform to either “I Dey There” by @jujuboystar, “Again” by @wandecoal, or “Gentleman “ by @richassani
  2. Post your entry video on your Instagram page using the hashtag #inharmonychallenge, #SmoovIHC, #InHarmonyWithSmoov, and #SmoovInHarmonyChallenge
  3. Tag @inharmonychallenge @Smoovchapman and @lifeataristokrat.
  4. Don’t forget to follow and to use the hashtag #inharmonychallenge and #SmoovIHC when submitting your entries

Entries for the call-for-entry stage closes on March 8th, 2021.

The In-Harmony Challenge is powered by Smoov Chapman, a refreshing non–alcoholic carbonated soft drink that gives you that original “Chapman” taste from the stable of The La Casera Company it is available in 35cl, 50cl and,60cl nationwide.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: We Don’t Need Restructuring in Nigeria, We Need a Change in Mindset!

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products
Advertisement
css.php