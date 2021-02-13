Here’s how You can Win up to 2.5 Million Naira in the In-Harmony Challenge Powered by Smoov Chapman

Introducing the In-Harmony Challenge…. Powered by Smoov Chapman

Get in here people… There’s amazing info that you wouldn’t wanna miss out on. Do you sing chords, minors, and harmonies? Were you killing it back then in the choir with those high notes? Or are you still killing it as we speak? Then the In-Harmony Challenge is for you!

The In-Harmony Challenge is a nationwide online singing competition, where singing groups (of at least 4 members) get to perform their unique arrangement of select Afro Pop Hits. The Challenge is set to run for 12 weeks and has 4 stages: The call-for-entry (which is currently ongoing), the knockout stage, the round of 10, and the clash of 4.

The winning group will take home a cash prize of N2,500,000, the first runner up N1,250,000, and the second runner up gets N1,000,000. There’s also a chance to record a single, complete with a music video with an award-winning artiste.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t snooze on this guys! Get your squad together, start working on those vocal cords, don’t forget to be creative and you just might be on your way to superstardom!

Here’s how to participate.

Your group will be required to perform to either “I Dey There” by @jujuboystar, “Again” by @wandecoal, or “Gentleman “ by @richassani Post your entry video on your Instagram page using the hashtag #inharmonychallenge, #SmoovIHC, #InHarmonyWithSmoov, and #SmoovInHarmonyChallenge Tag @inharmonychallenge @Smoovchapman and @lifeataristokrat. Don’t forget to follow and to use the hashtag #inharmonychallenge and #SmoovIHC when submitting your entries

Entries for the call-for-entry stage closes on March 8th, 2021.

The In-Harmony Challenge is powered by Smoov Chapman, a refreshing non–alcoholic carbonated soft drink that gives you that original “Chapman” taste from the stable of The La Casera Company it is available in 35cl, 50cl and,60cl nationwide.

