Freedom Foundation invites you to its Session themed ‘Mental Health and You: Your Journey to Wellness’ – February 20th

Nigerians have spent almost 365 days battling a lingering pandemic. What started as little has grown to claim over 1,500 lives leaving thousands of others infected.

While we look ahead in the hope of a permanent cure and an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, our lives are threatened daily by the scourge of the virus.

One unpopular topic of discussion, yet a popular challenge, is the effects of the pandemic on our mental health. The impact of Covid-19 on the lifestyle and living conditions of Nigerians has left the mental health of many in a precarious condition.

Nigerians are left with the question: How can we weather the storms in these uncertain times, whilst staying mentally healthy?

In view of this, Freedom Foundation is inviting the general public to be a part of this conversation on Mental Health and You: Your Journey to Wellness at our Instagram Live Session to be held on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 by 10 AM.

The discussion will bring on Akanimo Ekong ( Performance Coach & Mental Health Counsellor) as a guest speaker and will be hosted by Omoye Oriaghan (Freedom Foundation).

ABOUT FREEDOM FOUNDATION

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to addressing the ever-mounting and staggering challenges in our society by empowering individuals who are plagued with various categories of social and economic challenges. Our programs are continuous initiatives designed to help the organization achieve its mission of reaching out, giving hope through the Rehabilitation, Education and Empowerment of impoverished persons in Nigeria.

With the dynamic leadership of our Founder and Chairman Board of Trustee; Dr. Tony Rapu, we have been able to directly rehabilitate and empower over 5000 men, women, youth, and children in our society through our various programs including; Genesis House, House of Refuge, Freedom Empowerment and Bethesda Child Agency.

Visit the website for more:http://www.freedomfoundationng.org

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme